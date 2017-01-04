版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Knot Offshore Partners announces public offering of 2.5 mln units

Jan 4 Knot Offshore Partners Lp

* Knot Offshore Partners LP announces public offering of 2,500,000 common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
