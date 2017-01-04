版本:
BRIEF-Chase Corporation posts Q1 earnings per share $1.10

Jan 4 Chase Corp

* Chase Corporation announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.10

* Chase - Continued volatility of British pound, as compared to both USD and Euro, will continue to affect co's earnings through fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue $61.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
