版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-AGF reports fee-earning AUM of $34.4 bln as at Dec 31

Jan 4 AGF Management Ltd

* AGF reports December 2016 assets under management

* AGF Management Ltd - total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $34.4 billion as at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐