BRIEF-Helix announces public offering of common stock

Jan 5 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc

* Helix announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - commencement of an underwritten public offering of 21 million shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
