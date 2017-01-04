BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties announces underwritten public offering of 18.7 mln shares

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
* Hudson Pacific Properties announces primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders
* Announced an underwritten public offering of 18.7 million shares of common stock
* Hudson Pacific Properties says its offering consists of 8.9 million shares offered by co, 8.6 million shares offered by certain entities affiliated with Blackstone Group
* Hudson Pacific Properties says offering includes 1.2 million shares offered by certain funds affiliated with Farallon Capital Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.