版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties announces underwritten public offering of 18.7 mln shares

Jan 4 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson Pacific Properties announces primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders

* Announced an underwritten public offering of 18.7 million shares of common stock

* Hudson Pacific Properties says its offering consists of 8.9 million shares offered by co, 8.6 million shares offered by certain entities affiliated with Blackstone Group

* Hudson Pacific Properties says offering includes 1.2 million shares offered by certain funds affiliated with Farallon Capital Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐