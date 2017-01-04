版本:
BRIEF-Sun Life Financial says intends to redeem Series 2012-1 subordinated unsecured 4.38 pct fixed/floating debentures

Jan 4 Sun Life Financial Inc

* Sun Life Financial Inc announces intention to redeem series 2012-1 subordinated unsecured 4.38 pct fixed/floating debentures

* Sun Life Financial Inc - redemption will be funded from existing cash and liquid assets

* Sun Life Financial - to redeem all of outstanding $800 million principal amount of series 2012-1 subordinated unsecured 4.38 pct fixed/floating debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
