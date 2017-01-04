BRIEF-Richardson Electronics reports Q2 net loss $2.5 mln vs $2.3 mln

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Richardson Electronics Ltd
* Richardson Electronics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Richardson Electronics Ltd - net sales for Q2 of fiscal 2017 were $33.8 million, nearly flat compared to net sales of $34.1 million in prior year's Q2
* Richardson Electronics Ltd - net loss for Q2 of fiscal 2017 was $2.5 million, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in Q2 of 2016
* Q2 sales $33.8 million versus $34.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.