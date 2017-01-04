BRIEF-Richardson Electronics reports Q2 net loss $2.5 mln vs $2.3 mln

Jan 4 Richardson Electronics Ltd

* Richardson Electronics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Richardson Electronics Ltd - net sales for Q2 of fiscal 2017 were $33.8 million, nearly flat compared to net sales of $34.1 million in prior year's Q2

* Richardson Electronics Ltd - net loss for Q2 of fiscal 2017 was $2.5 million, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in Q2 of 2016

