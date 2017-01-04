版本:
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Exterran Corp posts Q3 adj. loss $0.36/shr from continuing operations

Jan 4 Exterran Corp

* Exterran Corporation concludes financial restatement; announces first, second and third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $229.2 million Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw49qKLQa] Further company coverage:
