BRIEF-Newmarket Corp says issued $250 mln in senior unsecured notes with Prudential Capital Group

Jan 4 Newmarket Corp

* Newmarket Corporation issues $250 million senior unsecured notes

* Newmarket Corp - issued $250 million in senior unsecured notes with Prudential Capital Group

* Newmarket Corp - notes bear interest at rate of 3.78 pct per year and mature in January 2029

* Newmarket Corp says interest on notes is payable semiannually and principal payments of $50 million are payable annually commencing in January 2025

* Newmarket Corp - proceeds will be used by company and its subsidiaries to finance working capital needs among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
