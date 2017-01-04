BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris announces top-line results of confirmatory Phase 3 trial of Macrilen

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris announces top-line results of confirmatory Phase 3 trial of Macrilen
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says evaluating outcome of trial and will determine in near future whether it will continue with development of Macrilen
* Aeterna Zentaris - results did not meet pre-defined equivalence criteria which required success for percent negative agreement, percent positive agreement
* Aeterna Zentaris - we are "disappointed" regarding outcome of trial, will re-direct resources to completion of on-going Phase 3 clinical trial of zoptrex
* Aeterna Zentaris - trial of Macrilen failed to achieve goal of validating single oral dose of macimorelin for evaluation of AGHD using ITT as comparator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.