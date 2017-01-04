版本:
BRIEF-Reitmans (Canada) Ltd says same store sales increased 9.5 pct in Dec

Jan 4 Reitmans Canada Ltd

* Reitmans (Canada) Limited reports December 2016 sales

* Reitmans Canada Ltd - sales in December for five weeks ended December 31, 2016 increased 4.4 pct

* Reitmans Canada Ltd - same store sales increased 9.5 pct in December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
