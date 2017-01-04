版本:
BRIEF-Buckeye Partners acquires 50 pct of VTTI, a vitol group

Jan 5 Vtti Energy Partners Lp

* Buckeye partners acquires 50% of vtti, a vitol group company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
