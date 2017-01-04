BRIEF-Terex Corp announces $300 mln partial redemption of 6 pct senior notes due 2021

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 Terex Corp
* Terex Corporation announces $300 million partial redemption of 6 pct senior notes due 2021 and intention to retire all 6.5 pct senior notes due 2020
* Terex Corp - date for redemption of 6 pct senior notes has been set for February 3, 2017
* Intends to retire all $300 million of its 6.5 pct senior notes due 2020 outstanding on April 3, 2017 at a redemption price of 101.625 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.