BRIEF-Terex Corp announces $300 mln partial redemption of 6 pct senior notes due 2021

Jan 4 Terex Corp

* Terex Corporation announces $300 million partial redemption of 6 pct senior notes due 2021 and intention to retire all 6.5 pct senior notes due 2020

* Terex Corp - date for redemption of 6 pct senior notes has been set for February 3, 2017

* Intends to retire all $300 million of its 6.5 pct senior notes due 2020 outstanding on April 3, 2017 at a redemption price of 101.625 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
