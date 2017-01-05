BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes upsizes offering, prices $300 mln convertible senior notes

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia
Jan 4 Colony Starwood Homes
* Colony Starwood Homes upsizes offering, prices $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Colony Starwood Homes - pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
* Colony Starwood Homes says pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
* Colony Starwood Homes - offering was upsized from previously announced $250 million aggregate principal amount
* Colony Starwood Homes - intends to use proceeds from offering to repurchase, certain of its 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2017
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.