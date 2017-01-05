版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 08:27 BJT

BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes upsizes offering, prices $300 mln convertible senior notes

Jan 4 Colony Starwood Homes

* Colony Starwood Homes upsizes offering, prices $300 million of convertible senior notes

* Colony Starwood Homes - pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022

* Colony Starwood Homes - offering was upsized from previously announced $250 million aggregate principal amount

* Colony Starwood Homes - intends to use proceeds from offering to repurchase, certain of its 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
