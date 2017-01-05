版本:
BRIEF-Knot Offshore Partners announces pricing of public offering of 2.5 mln common units

Jan 4 Knot Offshore Partners LP

* Knot Offshore Partners LP announces pricing of public offering of 2,500,000 common units

* Priced previously announced public offering of 2.5 mln common units, for total gross proceeds of about $56.1 mln
