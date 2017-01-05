版本:
BRIEF-Kilroy Realty says public offering of 3.85 mln common shares priced at $72.75/share

Jan 4 Kilroy Realty Corp

* Kilroy Realty Corporation prices offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 3.85 million common shares priced at $72.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
