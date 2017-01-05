BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia
Jan 4 Alere Inc
* Alere provides update on Arriva Medical
* CMS formally relented in its efforts to terminate Arriva's competitive bidding contract
* Alere - look forward to further advancing arguments regarding reinstatement of Arriva's billing number and other matters before federal district judge at next hearing
* Alere Inc- an order was issued by administrative law judge assigned to case requiring parties' initial briefings to be completed by Jan 18, 2017
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.