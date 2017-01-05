版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical

Jan 4 Alere Inc

* Alere provides update on Arriva Medical

* CMS formally relented in its efforts to terminate Arriva's competitive bidding contract

* Alere - look forward to further advancing arguments regarding reinstatement of Arriva's billing number and other matters before federal district judge at next hearing

* Alere Inc- an order was issued by administrative law judge assigned to case requiring parties' initial briefings to be completed by Jan 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
