BRIEF-Helix prices upsized public offering of common stock

BRIEF-Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte, M/V Erato
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte with Glencore and M/V Erato with Phaethon
Jan 4 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc
* Helix prices upsized public offering of common stock
* Helix Energy Solutions Group - priced underwritten public offering of 23 million shares of common stock on january 4, 2017, at a price of $8.65 per share
* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - 23 million share offering represents a 2 million share upsize to previously announced proposed 21 million share offering
May 25 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened at record highs on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers expected the economy to pick up momentum and that they would raise interest rates soon.
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food"