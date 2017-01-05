BRIEF-Helix prices upsized public offering of common stock

Jan 4 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc

* Helix prices upsized public offering of common stock

* Helix Energy Solutions Group - priced underwritten public offering of 23 million shares of common stock on january 4, 2017, at a price of $8.65 per share

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - 23 million share offering represents a 2 million share upsize to previously announced proposed 21 million share offering