BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties announces pricing of underwritten public offering of 18.7 mln shares

Jan 4 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders

* Announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 18.7 million shares of its common stock

* Offering representing about $656.4 million of gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
