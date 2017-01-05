BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties announces pricing of underwritten public offering of 18.7 mln shares

BRIEF-Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte, M/V Erato
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte with Glencore and M/V Erato with Phaethon
Jan 4 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders
* Announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 18.7 million shares of its common stock
* Offering representing about $656.4 million of gross proceeds
May 25 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened at record highs on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers expected the economy to pick up momentum and that they would raise interest rates soon.
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food"