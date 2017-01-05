BRIEF-Cesca announces FDA approval of IDE supplement for Phase III clinical trial

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food"
Jan 5 Cesca Therapeutics Inc :
* Cesca announces FDA approval of IDE supplement for Phase III clinical trial
* FDA recognized need to increase available patient population in order to properly power clinical trial
* Cesca therapeutics - compared to initial study design, sample size was increased from 224 to 362 patients
* Believe that reduced superiority margin is both achievable and clinically relevant
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site

* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017