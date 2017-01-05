版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Cesca announces FDA approval of IDE supplement for Phase III clinical trial

Jan 5 Cesca Therapeutics Inc :

* Cesca announces FDA approval of IDE supplement for Phase III clinical trial

* FDA recognized need to increase available patient population in order to properly power clinical trial

* Cesca therapeutics - compared to initial study design, sample size was increased from 224 to 362 patients

* Believe that reduced superiority margin is both achievable and clinically relevant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐