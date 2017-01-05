BRIEF-Genocea announces positive 6-month results from mid-satge trial

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food"
Jan 5 Genocea Biosciences Inc -
* Genocea announces positive 6-month results from gen-003 phase 2b clinical trial
* End of phase 2 meeting with FDA expected in Q1 2017
* Phase 3 launch expected in Q4 2017
* Trial meets statistical significance versus placebo for multiple clinical endpoints through six months
* Trial meets statistical significance versus placebo for multiple clinical endpoints through six months

* Gen-003 also consistently demonstrated significant benefits versus placebo across several other clinical endpoints
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017