BRIEF-Genocea announces positive 6-month results from mid-satge trial

Jan 5 Genocea Biosciences Inc -

* Genocea announces positive 6-month results from gen-003 phase 2b clinical trial

* End of phase 2 meeting with FDA expected in Q1 2017

* Phase 3 launch expected in Q4 2017

* Trial meets statistical significance versus placebo for multiple clinical endpoints through six months

* Gen-003 also consistently demonstrated significant benefits versus placebo across several other clinical endpoints