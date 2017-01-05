BRIEF-T2 biosystems announces $50 mln credit facility

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food"
Jan 5 T2 Biosystems Inc -
* T2 biosystems Inc announces $50 mln credit facility
* Entered into a $50 million debt facility agreement with CRG Lp
* New facility consists of an initial draw of $40 million and ability to borrow an additional $10 million through and including July 27, 2018
* Company is using approximately $28 million of initial term loan proceeds to retire existing debt facilities and promissory notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017