BRIEF-T2 biosystems announces $50 mln credit facility

Jan 5 T2 Biosystems Inc -

* T2 biosystems Inc announces $50 mln credit facility

* Entered into a $50 million debt facility agreement with CRG Lp

* New facility consists of an initial draw of $40 million and ability to borrow an additional $10 million through and including July 27, 2018

* Company is using approximately $28 million of initial term loan proceeds to retire existing debt facilities and promissory notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
