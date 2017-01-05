BRIEF-Renesola sells two commercial solar projects in U.S.

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Renesola Ltd
* Renesola sells two commercial solar projects in U.S.
* Sold its two solar projects in Holyoke, Massachusetts to New York-based C2 Special Situations Group
* Projects have a combined capacity of approximately 1.3 MWDC and will sell power generated to local utility under a 20-year purchase agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qjBlsf) Further company coverage: