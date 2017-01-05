版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Renesola sells two commercial solar projects in U.S.

Jan 5 Renesola Ltd

* Renesola sells two commercial solar projects in U.S.

* Sold its two solar projects in Holyoke, Massachusetts to New York-based C2 Special Situations Group

* Projects have a combined capacity of approximately 1.3 MWDC and will sell power generated to local utility under a 20-year purchase agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐