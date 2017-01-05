BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics' SYN-004 achieves primary endpoint in phase 2B trial

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Synthetic Biologics Inc
* Synthetic biologics' SYN-004 (ribaxamase) achieves primary endpoint in phase 2B trial for C. Difficile infection (CDI)
* Adverse events reported during thetrial were comparable between treatment and placebo arms
* Company expects to share additional results from these exploratory endpoints as they become available later this year
* Co is also continuing to prepare for initiation of pivotal phase 2B/3 clinical trials for SYN-010 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination