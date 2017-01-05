BRIEF-The Children's Place sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings $1.53-$1.58/shr

Jan 5 Children's Place Inc :

* The Children's Place raises fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 comparable retail sales and adjusted diluted eps guidance

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.53 to $1.58

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.10 to $5.15

* Children's Place Inc - announces comparable retail sales of positive 6.9% through first nine weeks of Q4

* Children's Place Inc sees Q4 comparable retail sales increase of approximately 6% to 7%

* Children's Place Inc sees fiscal year 2016 comparable retail sales increase of approximately 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: