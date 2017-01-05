BRIEF-The Children's Place sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings $1.53-$1.58/shr

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Children's Place Inc :
* The Children's Place raises fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 comparable retail sales and adjusted diluted eps guidance
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.53 to $1.58
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.10 to $5.15
* Children's Place Inc - announces comparable retail sales of positive 6.9% through first nine weeks of Q4
* Children's Place Inc sees Q4 comparable retail sales increase of approximately 6% to 7%
* Children's Place Inc sees fiscal year 2016 comparable retail sales increase of approximately 5%
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination