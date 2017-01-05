版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Microbot Medical Inc. announces $3.5 mln registered direct offering

Jan 5 Microbot Medical Inc :

* Microbot Medical Inc. Announces $3.5 million registered direct offering

* Microbot Medical Inc - has entered into securities purchase agreement with one institutional investor to purchase 700,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐