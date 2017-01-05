BRIEF-Cato reports December same-store sales down 12%

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Cato Corp :
* December sales fell 12 percent to $104.4 million
* Sees FY earnings per share $1.66 to $1.70
* Cato reports december same-store sales down 12%
* December same store sales fell 12 percent
* Cato Corp - now expect that q4 earnings per diluted share will be a loss of $0.50 to a loss of $0.54
* Cato Corp - reduction in q4 earnings per share guidance is a result of reduced margins and store impairment charges
* December same store sales view down 8 percent
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination