BRIEF-L Brands says December same-store sales fell 1 pct

* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 L Brands Inc
* L brands reports december 2016 sales and updates fourth quarter earnings guidance
* December sales rose 1 percent to $2.438 billion
* December same store sales fell 1 percent
* L Brands Inc - now expects Q4 earnings per share to be toward lower end of its previous guidance of $1.85 to $2.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reported net sales of $11.769 billion for 48 weeks ended Dec. 31, 2016, an increase of 4 percent
* Comparable sales increased 2 percent for 48 weeks ended Dec. 31, 2016
* December same store sales view up 0.7 percent -- Thomson Reuters Data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination