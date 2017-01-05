BRIEF-L Brands says December same-store sales fell 1 pct

Jan 5 L Brands Inc

* L brands reports december 2016 sales and updates fourth quarter earnings guidance

* December sales rose 1 percent to $2.438 billion

* December same store sales fell 1 percent

* L Brands Inc - now expects Q4 earnings per share to be toward lower end of its previous guidance of $1.85 to $2.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reported net sales of $11.769 billion for 48 weeks ended Dec. 31, 2016, an increase of 4 percent

* Comparable sales increased 2 percent for 48 weeks ended Dec. 31, 2016

* December same store sales view up 0.7 percent -- Thomson Reuters Data