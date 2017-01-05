BRIEF-IGM Financial acquires additonal 3.9 pct interest in China Asset Management Co Ltd

Jan 5 IGM Financial Inc

* Acquires additonal 3.9% interest in market-leading China Asset Management Co Ltd

* Deal for cad$179 million

* Combined, Mackenzie Investments and Power will hold a 27.8% interest in China AMC

