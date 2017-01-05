版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-IGM Financial acquires additonal 3.9 pct interest in China Asset Management Co Ltd

Jan 5 IGM Financial Inc

* Acquires additonal 3.9% interest in market-leading China Asset Management Co Ltd

* Deal for cad$179 million

* Combined, Mackenzie Investments and Power will hold a 27.8% interest in China AMC

* Power Corp of Canada, indirect parent co of IGM Financial, also announced that it has entered into agreement to acquire additional 3.9% interest in China AMC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
