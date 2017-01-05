版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces $100 mln increase in paired share repurchase authorization

Jan 5 Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America announces $100 million increase in paired share repurchase authorization

* Extended maturity of program through December 31, 2017, each effective January 1, 2017

* Extended Stay America - board authorized an increase of combined paired share repurchase program from $200 million to $300 million of paired shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
