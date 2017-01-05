版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Power Corp buys additional 3.9 pct interest in China Asset Management Co

Jan 5 Power Corporation Of Canada -

* Power Corporation acquires an additional 3.9 pct interest in China Asset Management Co Ltd

* Deal for C$179 million

* Together with a 10 pct interest purchased in 2011, power corporation's ownership in China AMC will be 13.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐