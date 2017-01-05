BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals provides updates and preliminary data in IGA Nephropathy

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Rigel provides business updates and preliminary data in IGA Nephropathy
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals sees to submitting New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for fostamatinib in chronic ITP in Q1 of this year
* Rigel Pharma- expects second cohort, evaluating higher dose of fostamatinib (150 mg) for IGAN, to finish enrollment in 2017, full results in 2018
* Rigel Pharma- expects to end 2016 with about $74.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments believes to be sufficient to fund operations into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination