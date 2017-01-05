BRIEF-Allergan says expects to achieve double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth in 2017

Jan 5 Allergan Plc

* Allergan to present at Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs unscripted conference and provides preliminary comments on 2017 outlook

* Expects to achieve double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) growth in 2017

* Sees holding non-GAAP SG&A and non-GAAP research and development (research and development) expense growth below rate of net revenue growth

* For 2017, Allergan expects to deliver non-GAAP mid-single-digit top-line net revenue growth

* Sees potential for modest downward pressure on gross margin as partnered products contribute more significantly to company's growth in 2017

* Expects decreased interest expense as a result of continued debt pay down of contractual maturities and decreased weighted-average share in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.04, revenue view $15.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S