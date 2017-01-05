BRIEF-Dextera Surgical Inc provided corporate update

Jan 5 Dextera Surgical Inc :

* Dextera surgical provides corporate update

* Dextera surgical inc - provided corporate update on positive developments for microcutter 5/80 and corporate milestones for remainder of fiscal 2017

* Dextera surgical - based on anticipated sales growth in u.s. And europe, co expects to report microcutter product sales of $260,000 to $280,000 for q2

* Dextera surgical inc - expects to report microcutter product sales of $400,000 to $500,000 for q3 of fiscal 2017

* Expects microcutter product sales of $700,000 to $800,000 for q4 of fiscal 2017

* Total microcutter product sales for fiscal 2017 are expected to be $1.4 million to $1.6 million