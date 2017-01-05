BRIEF-Monsanto Q1 earnings per share $0.07

Jan 5 Monsanto Co :

* Monsanto Company returned to earnings per share growth with strong first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monsanto Company returned to earnings per share growth with strong first quarter results

* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.27 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total seeds and genomics sales $1,848 million versus $1,399 million last year

* Monsanto Co qtrly net sales $2,650 million versus $2,219 million

* Monsanto - restructuring and cost savings initiatives remain on track, with opportunity to deliver about $380 million in annual savings at close of fiscal 2017

* Company expects roughly $100 million of gross profit from strategic licensing deals towards end of fiscal year

* Monsanto Co - for Q2 2017, company expects as-reported and ongoing earnings per share that is approximately $0.20 to $0.50 better than prior year

* Seeds and genomics segment gross profit is expected to increase to mid-single digits as a percent year-over-year in 2017

* Monsanto Co - in H2 of fiscal year, company expects roughly 40 cents less in earnings per share benefit from strategic deals versus prior year

* Monsanto - setting aside pending Bayer deal costs and restructuring costs, overall operating expenses in fiscal 2017 are expected to increase slightly

* Monsanto Co - year-over-year change in currency rates was modestly favorable in Q1 of fiscal year 2017

* Working with Bayer on necessary steps to finalize deal to merge companies, which is targeted for end of calendar year 2017

* Monsanto Co - continues to assume that change in currency rates will have a relatively neutral effect on FY basis

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: