BRIEF-Magnegas corp will receive $2.65 mln for its proprietary gasification and sterilization systems

Jan 5 Magnegas Corp

* Magnegas signs definitive agreements for $2.65 million equipment sale to German company; largest single sale in company history

* Magnegas will receive $2.65 million for its proprietary gasification and sterilization systems and will supply Magnesgas2 fuel,cylinders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
