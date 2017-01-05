BRIEF-Magnegas corp will receive $2.65 mln for its proprietary gasification and sterilization systems

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Magnegas Corp
* Magnegas signs definitive agreements for $2.65 million equipment sale to German company; largest single sale in company history
* Magnegas will receive $2.65 million for its proprietary gasification and sterilization systems and will supply Magnesgas2 fuel,cylinders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination