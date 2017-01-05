BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters reiterates Q4 EPS guidance

Jan 5 American Eagle Outfitters Inc

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.39

* American eagle outfitters provides fourth quarter update, reiterates EPS guidance, announces participation in the 19th annual ICR conference

* Q4 comparable sales to date are approximately flat

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CEO -"holiday sales season was choppy and highly promotional" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: