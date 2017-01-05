BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters reiterates Q4 EPS guidance

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.39
* American eagle outfitters provides fourth quarter update, reiterates EPS guidance, announces participation in the 19th annual ICR conference
* Q4 comparable sales to date are approximately flat
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO -"holiday sales season was choppy and highly promotional" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination