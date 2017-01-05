BRIEF-OncoMed announces year-end cash balance and 2017 outlook

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc
* OncoMed announces year-end cash balance and 2017 outlook
* Expects 2017 operating cash burn to be less than $100 million, before considering potential milestones/opt-ins
* "Phase 2 clinical trial results for demcizumab and tarextumab are anticipated in first half of year"
* "Oncomed could receive more than $170 million in total 2017 partner opt-in payments"
* Expects to file an IND in first half of 2017 for Oncomed's wholly owned GITRL-FC (OMP-336B11) trimer program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination