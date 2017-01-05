BRIEF-Meetme sees Q4 revenue up 46 percent

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 MeetMe Inc -
* Sees Q4 revenue up 46 percent
* MeetMe reports preliminary fourth quarter revenue results above its previously released guidance
* Total revenue for Q4 is expected to be approximately $29.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination