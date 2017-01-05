版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Meetme sees Q4 revenue up 46 percent

Jan 5 MeetMe Inc -

* Sees Q4 revenue up 46 percent

* MeetMe reports preliminary fourth quarter revenue results above its previously released guidance

* Total revenue for Q4 is expected to be approximately $29.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
