BRIEF-PVH Corp updates earnings per share guidance

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 PVH Corp -
* PVH Corp updates earnings per share guidance
* Expects earnings per share on both gaap and non-gaap basis for Q4, full year 2016 to be at least at top end of guidance ranges previously announced on Nov 30
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $6.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock