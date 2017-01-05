BRIEF-Metanor says December qtr gold production was 9,763 ounces

Jan 5 Metanor Resources Inc :

* Metanor increases its production guidance and reports its operational results for the quarter ended December 31st 2016

* Metanor Resources Inc - gold production of 9,763 ounces during quarter

* Metanor Resources Inc says revised its objective to produce between 30,000 and 36,000 ounces of gold during this current year