BRIEF-Metanor says December qtr gold production was 9,763 ounces

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Metanor Resources Inc :
* Metanor increases its production guidance and reports its operational results for the quarter ended December 31st 2016
* Metanor Resources Inc - gold production of 9,763 ounces during quarter
* Metanor Resources Inc says revised its objective to produce between 30,000 and 36,000 ounces of gold during this current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination