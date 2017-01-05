BRIEF-Whitecap Resources says Q4 average production of 50,600 BOE/D

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Whitecap Resources Inc
* Whitecap Resources Inc announces closing of senior secured notes and provides operational update
* Able to achieve Q4/16 average production of 50,600 BOE/D
* FY average production for 2016 is anticipated to be 45,838 BOE/D which is 338 BOE/D above our earlier guidance of 45,500 BOE/D
* Development capital spending for full year 2016 is anticipated to be within guidance of $175 million
* Q4 production is 600 BOE/D above our guidance of 50,000 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination