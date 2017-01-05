BRIEF-Corazon signs LOI to acquire Nanosphere Health Sciences

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 Corazon Gold Corp
* Corazon signs LOI to acquire 100 pct of Nanosphere Health Sciences and Innovative Cannabinoid Delivery System
* Corazon gold corp - LOI contemplates a three-way amalgamation, pursuant to which nanosphere will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Corazon
* Corazon Gold Corp - shareholders of nanosphere will receive 40 million Corazon common shares on closing
* Corazon Gold - upon completion of transaction, board of directors will be reconstituted with four nominees of nanosphere and two nominees of Corazon
* Corazon Gold Corp - in connection with transaction, will also complete financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $9 million and not less than $7 mln
* Corazon Gold - in connection with deal, Corazon to also complete financing to raise gross proceeds of $9 million terms of which have not yet been finalized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock