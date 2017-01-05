BRIEF-Viacom names Sarah Levy COO of Global Entertainment Group

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 Viacom Inc :
* Viacom names Sarah Levy Chief Operating Officer of Global Entertainment Group
* levy most recently served as COO of Viacom Kids & Family Group and COO of Nickelodeon prior to that role
* In newly created role, Levy to oversee operations, strategy for MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Spike, CMT, TV land, Logo, Viacom International Media Networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock