BRIEF-Viacom names Sarah Levy COO of Global Entertainment Group

Jan 5 Viacom Inc :

* Viacom names Sarah Levy Chief Operating Officer of Global Entertainment Group

* levy most recently served as COO of Viacom Kids & Family Group and COO of Nickelodeon prior to that role

* In newly created role, Levy to oversee operations, strategy for MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Spike, CMT, TV land, Logo, Viacom International Media Networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
