BRIEF-Suffolk County awards New Flyer contract for up to 73 Xcelsior buses

Jan 5 New Flyer Industries Inc

* Suffolk County awards New Flyer a contract for up to 73 Xcelsior buses

* In addition, 43 diesel-electric buses in either 35-or 40-foot length may be exercised as options off of contract over next 5-yrs

* 43 option buses remaining in contract will be included in New Flyer's backlog