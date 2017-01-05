BRIEF-Novanta to acquire the RFID assets of Trimble

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 Novanta Inc :
* Novanta to acquire the RFID assets of Trimble
* Deal for $20 million in cash
* deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Novanta's operating cash flow and non-gaap earnings per share on a full year pro forma basis
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock