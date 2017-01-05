版本:
BRIEF-Novanta to acquire the RFID assets of Trimble

Jan 5 Novanta Inc :

* Novanta to acquire the RFID assets of Trimble

* Deal for $20 million in cash

* deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Novanta's operating cash flow and non-gaap earnings per share on a full year pro forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
