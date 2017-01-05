版本:
2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Trimble to sell its ThingMagic RFID business to Novanta

Jan 5 Trimble Inc

* Trimble to sell its ThingMagic RFID business to Novanta

* Trimble Navigation Ltd - divestiture will not have a material impact on either overall or segment financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
