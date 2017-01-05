版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 03:27 BJT

BRIEF-KPMG names Andrew Bowins as executive director, corporate reputation and digital engagement

Jan 5 KPMG

* Kpmg names andrew bowins as executive director, corporate reputation and digital engagement

* Kpmg llp - most recently, andrew bowins held position of vice president, corporate reputation and communications at samsung electronics america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐