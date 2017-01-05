版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Pricesmart Q1 earnings per share $0.82

Jan 6 Pricesmart Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pricesmart announces first quarter results of operations for fiscal year 2017

* Q1 revenue $739.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $743.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐