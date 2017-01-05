BRIEF-Shake Shack says appointed Zach Koff as COO

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 6 Shake Shack Inc
* Shake Shack announces executive changes
* Shake Shack Inc says appointed Zach Koff to serve as company's first chief operating officer
* Shake Shack Inc - company announced that jeff uttz will retire as chief financial officer in 2017
* Shake Shack Inc - company has retained Russell Reynolds to initiate an immediate search for a new chief financial officer
* Shake Shack Inc - Uttz will remain in his current role through mid-march to oversee company's fiscal 2016 reporting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska